The European Union (EU) is going to consider the ninth package of anti-Russian sanctions. About the restrictionsRussian newspaper”on Sunday, October 16, Yaroslav Ostrovsky, a specialist in the Strategic Research Department at Total Research, said.

“There are almost no options for sanctions, in my opinion. In addition, the EU countries have driven themselves into zugzwang, when any decision they make harms the bloc itself and enriches the United States, ”he said.

Already in the eighth package there were no particularly “terrible restrictions,” the expert emphasized.

“The list includes a number of export, import and personal restrictions, a ban on crypto wallets for Russians. But the most formidable, according to the West, should be the introduction of a ceiling on oil prices. As well as a ban on European companies and organizations to provide services for maritime transportation, technical assistance, financing and insurance of oil purchases by third countries, ”said Ostrovsky.

He suggested that the ninth package of sanctions will include a list of personal sanctions, and does not exclude the beginning of pressure on third countries.

“The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, threatened that they would introduce a ceiling on gas prices. But this topic has been removed from discussion in the EU, since there is no agreement between the countries of the bloc. The introduction of such a ban is already a shot not in the foot, but in the head to ourselves. But watching European politicians, we can say that in the future this issue may return to the sanctions agenda, ”the specialist said.

Ostrovsky noted that the new package of sanctions may include amendments to those introduced earlier.

“They will try to remove loopholes and ways to bypass through third countries. That is, the EU can begin to steadily introduce extraterritorial sanctions,” the expert added.

At the same time, the economist believes that Russia will no longer be surprised by new restrictions.

“Adaptation to all previously imposed sanctions gives a huge experience in reorientation to domestic and new foreign markets,” the source of the newspaper explained.

The eighth package of sanctions against Russia The European Union was adopted on 6 October. The sanctions provide for a ban on the transportation of oil from the Russian Federation at a price higher than the established ceiling by sea from December, oil products – from February; increases the ban on the import and export of goods, including steel products, machinery, chemicals, plastic, cigarettes; the sale in Russia of civilian firearms, military vehicles and equipment is prohibited; a ban is introduced on the export to Russia of coking coal, a number of electronic components, as well as technical products for the aviation industry; you cannot have crypto assets in the EU countries; it is forbidden to provide Russian companies with IT, engineering and legal services; citizens of the EU countries are not allowed to hold senior positions in some Russian state-owned companies; introduces penalties for participants in schemes to circumvent EU sanctions.

On October 4, the head of the National Association faction in the French Parliament, Marine Le Pen, announced the ineffectiveness of sanctions against the Russian Federation. She also noted that the restrictions are already negatively affecting France.

As early as September 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that in the event of restrictions on energy prices from the Russian Federation, the West would face a complete halt in supplies from the country.

On February 24, the Russian Federation launched a special operation to protect the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. On September 30, according to the results of referendums, the DPR, LPR, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions were reunited with Russia. Kyiv has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine, since 2014.

