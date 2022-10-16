To know

Recently my nephew Toño had the opportunity to greet the protagonists of the film “Top Gun: Maverick”, to Tom Crusie and Jennifer Connely, and of course he took videos. Thus, there is evidence of that meeting and it shows them as something valuable.

If the encounter with someone famous gives us an exciting experience, the encounter with God not only gives the most valuable experience, but also It makes us more valuable to ourselves. Pope Francis says that only thanks to the encounter with our Lord in the celebration of the Eucharist allows man to be fully man. Since it grants him to have the fullest relationship there may be, with God, and also with his brothers and his creation.

To think

The desire to encounter God has been so strong that some have given their lives. For example, there are those who opposed the Nazi regime of Adolf Hitler. They were men of simple life: peasants, workers, office workers… willing to defend their faith at the cost of losing their lives. One was a beatified Austrian who has been made into a movie called “Hidden Life.” Another was Alfred Heiss who defended his religion. He told his parents: Defending our faith is the only thing that can serve for understanding between peoples. Heiss opposed serving National Socialist ideology that attacked the Church and was anti-Christian. He was sentenced to death and bravely died as a martyr.

To live

The Holy Spirit, at Pentecost, formed the Church from a first community. Thus he facilitated the encounter with Christ through the Sacraments, especially in the Eucharist. From the beginning the Apostles administered the baptism that reconciles us with God. The New Testament tells us that about three thousand people were baptized that day. Our Lord Jesus Christ, with his Passion and death, removed the obstacle that prevented us from having a true encounter with God, he overcame sin and we can now be forgiven. That we value the Church as the instrument that God arranged to unite us to Him.