The ECB seizes governors’ cell phones, is the appointment of a new Head of Supervision to be considered TOP SECRET and maybe more? Comment

Lagarde declares war on news leaks and seizes the cell phones of all ECB governors, reports the online site msn.com. When I read this article I jumped out of my seat. We can understand that students are “forced” not to use cell phones, but what Christine LagardePresident of the ECB, please seize the cell phones of the various Governors, with my degree, I had never heard of it and would never have imagined it. What is happening at the ECB? On the ECB website under the heading Governing Council we read: “The Governing Council of the ECB comprises the members of the Executive Board of the ECB as well as the governors of the national central banks of the Member States of the euro area. It formulates monetary policy and establishes the necessary guidelines for its implementation”.

It reminds me of when I used to participate in the Board of teachers and, except in exceptional cases, all the items on the agenda were already ready for execution, while we had the sole task of ratification. What is Lagarde’s motivation: “The official reason for this irregular procedure is the leak of information relating to Enria’s appointment in 2018 (to be replaced with the German Claudia Buch) when Mario Draghi was in the final stages of his mandate. In fact a discourtesy towards our former prime minister and next advisor to Ursula von der Leyen, but indicative of the climate that reigns in Frankfurt”.

Now, a question: Is the appointment of a new Head of Supervision to be considered TOP SECRET and perhaps more? I am very worried about what is happening in the ECB (where Lagarde does not seem to listen to anyone regarding interest rates and their consequences on the economy), that confidentiality is being requested from the Top Management (all Central Bank Governors), but that the confiscation of cell phones is to say the least “inelegant”. But are we in kindergarten?

