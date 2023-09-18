Russia sanctions | The CEOs of two Finnish companies are suspected of a gross regulatory crime

According to the US Treasury, Luminor oy and Siberica oy have supplied foreign electronic products to Russia.

of the United States CEO of Finnish companies that ended up on the Russia sanctions list Gabriel Temini is suspected of a gross regulatory crime. The performance period has started on March 18, 2022.

The district court of Itä-Uusimaa reports on the matter. The place of the crime is Vantaa.

CEO Temin is also a person on the sanctions list.

Temin’s imprisonment is discussed in the Itä-Uusimaa district court today, Monday. The Customs requires detention.