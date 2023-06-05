Monday, June 5, 2023, 10:37



| Updated 10:43 a.m.

«I am not nervous because the course has gone perfectly and the test is a balance of the year. If you finish the course well, the nerves do not appear ». Pablo, an 18-year-old boy, arrives calmly at Ebau with an average grade of 9. He assures that he doesn’t think he has any problem in obtaining the grade that will allow him to study Mathematics or Physics here at the University of Murcia. He is one of the 7,601 students from the Region of Murcia, 2.5% more than last year, who this Monday morning were waiting at the door of the North Lecture Hall to start the first Spanish Language and Literature exam, the first subject of the test that gives access to the university.

With the History exam they will end the morning, to resume the language test this afternoon (English or French). The twelve venues in the Region will host the entrance exams until Wednesday morning and afternoon: four on the Espinardo campus of the UMU, in Murcia; two at the UPCT in Cartagena; two in Lorca, and in San Javier, Yecla, Caravaca and Cieza. In addition to the 7,600 students, another 1,080 show up this year to raise grades in the voluntary phase.

This year the number of students who apply to improve the grade has increased by 2.5% compared to last year and “especially significant has been the increase in Biology, Mathematics and Chemistry”, the vice-rector and regional organizer of the Ebau, Sonia Madrid, moments before starting the test.

The only novelty this year is the possibility for students with special educational needs to take adapted exams at their reference location. Until now, they had to travel to the headquarters of Murcia and Cartagena. This measure affects about 300 students.