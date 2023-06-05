The scam at the Bank of Italy: fake employee expenses for over 230 thousand euros

Travelling costs abroad ‘inflated‘, payment of a rent he did not need, overtime never done and also substantial undue compensation. In this way a former employee of the Bank of Italyin about five years, he managed to put in his pocket 234,394 euros more in addition to the regular salary.

So the man was sentenced to compensation to the Bank of Italy and to the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), on behalf of which, as national expert, he had moved to the Brussels office. After the conviction ordered in the criminal court – two years’ imprisonment on charges of fraud to the detriment of the State and false public deed – now the accounting sting has also arrived: the former employee has already returned 81,537 euros to the Bank of Italy, but it’s not over. The judges also established compensation to the EESC, with another 152,856, a figure obtained irregularly, by inflating travel expenses.

The investigations also revealed that a Brussels, while taking the contribution for the rent, the man had transformed his studio into an accommodation complete with personal effects and a hermetically sealed door to prevent anyone from entering. For all these reasons, therefore, the judges underline that the defendant acted “with manifestly malicious conduct“, unduly obtaining “an increase in the seat allowance, not having demonstrated that he had actually incurred the expenses incurred for the rental of the property and for moving house” and “by not returning the undue emoluments, paid in constant unjustified absence from service, nor by repaying the large sums unduly received by the EESC”.

