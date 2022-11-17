The change of season entails the change of wardrobe, which also implies the bedding. And the duvet or duvet filling is essential to avoid getting cold at night and to fall asleep. The comfort and heat that is achieved makes us want to spend more time in bed. However, this pleasure becomes an odyssey when you have to put the filling inside the duvet cover.

If you use a bedspread you will save this step, but you will be colder. The duvet allows you to be warmer at night and is used in practically all Spanish homes. Although lately the use of the duvet cover that replaces the sheets has also been included. With her you will not need blankets either.

The drawback it has is that you have to put the cover inside the duvet filler manually every winter or after washing it in the washing machine. And although at first it seems like a task that only someone with the skills of Marie Kondo can solve, it is less complicated than it seems.

The trick that will only take you two minutes



There is a simple method that will not take you more than two minutes. A trick that may have been explained to you once but that you have not been able to put into practice. Well, don’t despair because on TikTok you already have a tutorial that shows you how to do it. The actress and singer Paula Dalli has shared a video where you can see all the steps you must follow to put the filling inside the duvet cover. The publication has gone viral and accumulates 2 million views on the social network.

Although for this task it is better that you are two, since it will take less time and it will be easier. First you must stretch the filling on the bed and put the duvet cover on top with the label facing out.

Next, roll up well from top to bottom, making a very tight churrito. When you reach the end, pass the churrito between the two layers of fabric of the cover and unroll from the bottom up. And you will have your filling ready in the duvet cover.