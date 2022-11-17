The has finally arrived Black Friday 2022: the discounts are coming from many directions and we can see the most interesting offered through Amazon Italy. Now, for example, you can buy a very convenient bundle, Meta Quest 2 128GB with Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber: we are talking about a package that includes a version with a large memory of the viewer, as well as a really fun game to try in VR. You can find the product at this addressor via the box below.

The advised price for this bundle it is €449.99. The current price is discounted by €50. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and the return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

The viewer, which can be used without having to be connected to the PC, is sold in this bundle with the VR transposition of the well-known survival horror Resident Evil 4as well as with the rhythm game Beat saber. This headset is equipped with 3D positional audio and hand tracking, as well as a memory capable of hosting many games (available for purchase from the integrated store).

Meta Quest 2 bundle with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber

