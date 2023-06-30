The first signing of a market that until now had gone slower than last year landed in Efesé. This is Héctor Alexander Hevel (Leidschendam, 1996), a skilled and talented midfielder who has found his best level in Andorra for the last three seasons, but who will leave the Principality project to join the Albinegro club.

The man born in the Netherlands, also of Spanish nationality, is a fine left-footed midfielder who, in this last season, has played a total of 2,283 minutes for the Andorran team. In that period, he scored a goal (against Eibar on matchday six) and provided four assists.

He has almost always been available this campaign to enter Eder Sarabia’s line-ups. In the immovable 4-3-3 of the Andorra coach, he has always been more accommodating to the position of right midfielder. There he has exchanged minutes with such talented players as Bover, Iván Gil, Aguado or Sergio Molina.

He has played alongside a more defensive midfielder, giving him more freedom to develop his creative football. However, he has also been able to adapt to the left-footed flank, accommodating his natural leg to make powerful and precise long drives.

A born passer



This last campaign he has averaged a remarkable 84.6% in passes, executing the not inconsiderable amount of 50 on average per game taking into account both the starters and the substitutions. Likewise, he averages 81% pass completion when he has made them in the last third of the field.

He is daring with the ball at his feet and does not hesitate to send crosses into the area. His average is above three per game, which can greatly contribute when it comes to finding shooters in the area. In addition, he has a good shot from medium distance and always tends to test himself. Thus came his fantastic goal against Eibar, with a shot from 30 meters that slipped through the squad of the Armera goal.

He has also shown himself to be a good attacker, even scoring a few goals with a header appearing from the second row. Although this season he has not had much luck in front of the rival goal, last time he scored six goals in the First Federation. His due this last year have been duels: he has won less than half of the defensive duels and only a third of the aerial ones. Likewise, he has not had as much importance in the final stretch.

Hector Hevel started playing in Voorschoten, but signed very soon for ADO Den Haag, the biggest team in the area, where he arrived at just eight years old. There he developed as a footballer and ended up making his debut in the Eridivisie, the First in the Netherlands.

He did not, however, have much continuity at ADO Den Haag, which made him go to AEK Larnaca. There he scored 5 goals and played 74 games, in addition to making his debut and making 25 appearances between the qualifying rounds and the group stage of the Europa League. In Cyprus he also managed to win a Cup and a Super Cup for the country.

Already in 2020 he signed for Andorra, where he would gain importance year after year. The tricolor team offered him a renewal for two seasons and Eder Sarabia wanted him on the team, but Cartagena has moved quickly in the market to get his services.