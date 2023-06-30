Twenty years old, more than 40 goals in the last four seasons and two goals against Italy Under 20 in the last World Cup, finished as vice top scorer behind Casadei
The day Marcos Leonardo’s life always changes is a Tuesday. Summer 2014, July 29, 9 in the morning. The computer of the neighborhood team where Marcos plays lights up: it’s an official email from Santos. The subject says “Meninos da Vila”. Three names are written in the text, and one of them is his. The audition went well, he will play in the team of his life.
#rain #Marcos #Leonardo #striker #bewitched #Lazio
Leave a Reply