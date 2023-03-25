Almost a hundred years ago, the Dutch national team started such a bad match for the last time. In August of 1919, the Orange lost 4-1 to Sweden. Then it was 3-0 after 20 minutes.
Antoine Griezmann, Dayot Upamecano and Kylian Mbappé were accurate tonight in the early stages for the French in the first three chances for the vice world champion, who had to leave the world title to Argentina three months ago after a blistering final in Qatar.
The Orange is missing a large number of intended basic players in the Stade de France, including Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong. Attackers Cody Gakpo and Steven Bergwijn also dropped out last week, after Luuk de Jong and Vincent Janssen already stopped as internationals before the international match period. National coach Ronald Koeman intervened after 33 minutes by replacing midfielder Kenneth Taylor with striker Wout Weghorst.
The last time the Dutch national team went into halftime with three goals against was on March 26, 2008. Austria then led 3-0 after 35 minutes, after which Klaas-Jan Huntelaar made it 3-1 before the break. Due to goals from Huntelaar again, John Heitinga and substitute Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink, the Orange, at the time with Marco van Basten as national coach, even won the friendly match 3-4.
