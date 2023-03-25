Almost a hundred years ago, the Dutch national team started such a bad match for the last time. In August of 1919, the Orange lost 4-1 to Sweden. Then it was 3-0 after 20 minutes.

Antoine Griezmann, Dayot Upamecano and Kylian Mbappé were accurate tonight in the early stages for the French in the first three chances for the vice world champion, who had to leave the world title to Argentina three months ago after a blistering final in Qatar.