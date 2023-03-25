euroleague working day 30 Virtus Bologna real Madrid

An unforgettable last quarter by Mario Hezonja, with 18 points in that period alone for 26 in total (eight triples, his record in the Euroleague), launched Madrid to victory against Virtus Bologna led by Sergio Scariolo (79-96). The other great bulwark for the whites was Yabusele, with 24 points.

Madrid started with a quintet lined with centimeters and muscles, with Hanga as the base (the position that has played the most this season at the White House) and the versatile Deck as forward. That physical power made Yabusele the first income for Chus Mateo’s team with two bingos from the perimeter (2-10). The French center, assisted by an increasingly better passer Tavares, signed eight of Madrid’s first 12 points, fine on the shot and strong on the rebound. Virtus paid for the disorientation of not having Teodosic’s brain and what it covered on the inside was left bare on the outside before the artillery of the Madrid group, which attacked from all sides. Musa entered the basket with everything and the difference in the score widened by the minute. Scariolo’s team was rescued for a moment by the bell, because the game was stopped for several minutes due to a problem with the table clock, but the scenario continued the same after the break. Tavares dictated his law under the hoop and in the roulette of the changes Hezonja and Abalde added to stretch the set to 0-14 and the gap to 6-23. The Italian youth remained in the bones in the first quarter (12-26).

Chus Mateo had put the accent on the loss of balls, a factor that has condemned the whites in several appointments this season. And the troupe learned the lesson to lubricate a collective performance in which each piece played its own score. La Virtus woke up with two flashes from the triple of its veteran captain, Marco Belinelli (36 years old), and the white coach sent another scarred soldier, Rudy Fernández (37), onto the track to handcuff the shooter. It was a duel from another era. In between, Hezonja emerged to respond with another two goals from distance (23-38) and a block to Mannion after losing the ball. Belinelli, to yours. The Italian had a hot hand, although the bodywork is not what it was before and Scariolo had to give him a break on the bench. The game had entered one of those stretches of very tight defenses and refuge for both teams in the outside pitch. The local team took advantage of the uproar to get closer with an 8-0. The arreón was stopped by Rudy with a recovery against Shengelia and a distant triple that reflects that change of suit of the forward and his intelligence to adapt to the circumstances. When he can no longer attack the basket with the physical vigor of before, he uses his great knowledge of the game to find a tile from which to hurt the opponent. He knows it like no other Scariolo, who has led him in so many battles for the national team. Led by Rudy, defender, scorer and assistant, Madrid reached the break with the small Virtus in the rear-view mirror (33-50), finished off by a three-pointer from Yabusele from his area. The 17 points were the biggest gap of the match.

The fourth triple from the rejuvenated Belinelli encouraged Virtus to face a very uphill recovery. The brave Shengelia also pitched in, and a loss by Hanga spurred the stands of the Segafredo Arena (43-52). He had still departed in Bologna. Madrid needed to raise the revolutions again and Yabusele connected the key. The center did good with his movements outside the defenses of Deck and Tavares. Virtus flirted with that psychological barrier of 10 points while the whites did not stretch their income any further because they missed from free throws, especially Deck. Virtus slipped through that crack to return to the fight driven by the individual actions of Shengelia, then heir to Belinelli (55-62). Rudy returned to the court and the balls passed through the hands of Yabusele and Tavares (58-68 at the end of the third quarter).

And suddenly, Hezonja. As in Monaco, the Croatian forward entered one of those entranced phases in which he turns every possession into gold. Madrid started the last period with a 6-15 run and the 15 white points were the work of Super Mario, unstoppable from the triple, devastating. Madrid went like a rocket up to a 20-point lead (66-86), so much higher that the surprise was that Hezonja failed from the perimeter. After many matches with very tight endings, this time the outcome was a piece of cake for the whites. Time for Hezonja to achieve his record for triples in the Euroleague (eight) and round off an anthological fourth final.

Valencia, meanwhile, lost to Monaco 90-79 and gave way in their attempt to finish in the top eight. Chris Jones (17 points) was the top scorer for the Spanish team.

VIRTUS, 79; R. MADRID, 96 Virtus Bologna: Mannion (4), Lundberg (0), Weems (3), Shengelia (10), Jaiteh (4) —starting team—; Belinelli (26), Bako (9), Hackett (5), Mickey (0), Ojeleye (18) and Abass (0). See also Pension reform: latest news. Fornero return nightmare, what a blow Real Madrid: Hanga (2), Musa (8), Deck (11), Yabusele (24), Tavares (6) —starting team—; Rudy (6), Abalde (7), Hezonja (26), Sergio Rodríguez (4), Poirier (2) and Cornelie (0). Partial: 12-26, 21-24, 25-18 and 21-28. Referees: Hordov, Nikolic and Shemmesh. No deleted.

Virtus Segafredo Arena.

