Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 10:20



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The duo Pulsar Velado celebrates this Thursday at the headquarters of the Mediterranean Foundation in Murcia the European Day of Music; the concert, entitled ‘Galanterías del Mediterránero’, will take place at 8:00 p.m. Formed by Marina López Manzanera (key) and Héctor M. Marín Téllez (mandolin), Pulsar Velado presents itself as an intimate relationship of timbral affinity, affective complicity and musical empathy. The band, a pioneer in Spain, brings closer the domestic and traditional sounds of small format that could have taken place in the infinity of well-to-do halls of the European past, in which recreational and cultural activity were intermingled, originating unique sounds.

‘Galanterías del Mediterráneo’ offers works for mandolin and harpsichord, composed around the Mediterranean Sea, by the main mandolin masters such as G. Leone, G. Gervasio, M. Corrette or D. Colla, and whose axis is established in the research carried out by Héctor M. Marín within the University of Murcia (UMU). The study deals with the figure of Domenico Colla, a composer from the middle of the s. XVIII that together with his brother toured the most relevant European cities of his time.

cult repertoire



The program is made up of ‘Sonnate pour la Mandoline’, by M. Corrette; the ‘Sonata IV’, R. Valentini; the ‘Sonata per Camera di Mandolino e Basso’, by GB Gervasio; the ‘Sonata V’, by G. Leone; the ‘Sonata I’, by D. Colla; and the ‘Sonata K. 89’, by D. Scarlatti. The mandolin, an instrument originally related to European lutes, begins to find its place in the cult repertoire thanks to the proliferation of Italian mandolin masters, who spread their Mediterranean influences throughout the main European capitals.