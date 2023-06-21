Home page World

From: Eileen Kelpe

The crew on board the “Estopeig” off the coast of Mallorca made an incredible catch: instead of a tuna, they had a giant shark on the line.

Cap Formentor – The crew of the “Estopeig” probably didn’t expect such a catch when, on the Saturday morning of June 17, almost five nautical miles off Cap Formentor, the northern tip of Mallorca, something tugged on the fishing rod. Actually, the recreational fishermen went out to fish for tuna – and this mission seemed to be successful at first. But the specimen that bit was not tuna.

Anglers have filmed a three meter gray shark off the coast of Mallorca, which normally lives thousands of meters below the surface. © Screenshot/Youtube

From the depths of the sea: fishermen have a giant shark on the line off Mallorca’s coast

The captain of the boat, Sebastián Gamundí, reports opposite Gaceta Nauticaon how he and his crew experienced the moment: “We waited an hour not knowing what we were bringing. We saw that something was caught.” Then the animal appeared and the surprise of the fishermen was great, as is also recorded on the video. Again and again they shout “hostia!” In English: Damn!

It was a shark over ten feet long — a gray shark, or bluntnose sixgill shark (Hexachus griceus), called “tiburón cañabota” in Spanish, the reported Majorca newspaper.

Three meter long gray shark bitten: Animal otherwise lives on the seabed

Gray sharks are very slow moving and usually live near the bottom to depths of more than 2000 meters. In Mallorca they are therefore also referred to as “sleeping sharks”. They feed on small animals such as bony fish, crustaceans and other molluscs, sea urchins and carrion. Attacks on humans are according to the Majorca newspaper not known. He is on the Red List of Threatened Species and is considered “endangered”. A prehistoric basking shark could also still live in the depths.

After a surprise catch: fishermen release the shark again

“It was neither our goal nor our intention to catch such an animal,” emphasized Captain Gamundí. As a member of an association that promotes sustainable recreational fishing, it was loud for him Gaceta Nautica important not to harm the animal. After turning off the engine so the shark wouldn’t injure itself on the propeller, the fishermen cut the fishing line free and released the gray shark back into the wild. (eike)