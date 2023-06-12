Bakayoko made his debut for Belgium in March. For Vranckx it is the first time that he is part of the selection. The two players were transferred from the provisional selection of Young Belgium for the European Championship for U21s that starts later this month.

De Bruyne was out on Saturday in the Champions League final against Internazionale won by Manchester City with a hamstring injury. He previously indicated that he did not think he would make it to the games against Austria and Estonia. Belgium will play against Austria on Saturday, followed by a game against Estonia on June 20.