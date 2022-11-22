Renfe keeps a part of the ticket sales between Murcia and Madrid blocked, until the official opening date is announced
The train drivers of Renfe work with the date of the weekend of December 17 and 18 for the commercial commissioning of the AVE between Murcia and Madrid, union sources indicated yesterday. The same calendar is considered by other sources linked to the Mediterranean Corridor, although there is still no official confirmation, given that the inauguration of the
#drivers #prepare #arrival #AVE #December
Leave a Reply