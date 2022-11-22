Health | Research: Bacterial infections are the world’s second leading cause of death

In 2019, about one in eight of those who died that year died from infections caused by bacteria.

Bacteria infections were the world’s second most common cause of death in 2019, it turns out Lancetfrom the extensive published in the magazine from the research.

About 7.7 million people died from infections caused by bacteria that year, or about one in eight people who died in 2019.

Of the 33 bacteria observed in the study, five (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Klebsiella pneumoniae and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) caused more than half of the deaths.

The leading causes of death for infections caused by bacteria were ischemic heart diseases, which can manifest as heart attacks, for example.

“The study reveals for the first time the challenge of bacterial infections to global health in its full extent,” says the director of the US Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Christopher Murraywho is one of the researchers who participated in the research.

The study also highlighted the differences between poor and rich areas. In sub-Saharan Africa, mortality due to infections caused by bacteria was about four times higher than in Western Europe and North America in proportion to the population.

The Global Burden of Disease (GBD) research program that carried out the study involves thousands of researchers from around the world. GBD’s operations are financed Bill and Melinda Gates foundation.