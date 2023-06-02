Friday, June 2, 2023, 08:47



A driver has been trapped and has been injured when the tow truck he was driving on the A-7, direction Almería, at the exit to the Murcian district of Cabezo de Torres (kilometre 563.76), which is hindering circulation, overturned. The Emergency Coordination Center has indicated. The DGT warns that the total cut of the road has occurred.

The incident occurred around seven in the morning and from the Emergencies drivers are asked to facilitate access to emergency services, using alternative routes.