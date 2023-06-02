The body says it wants to verify whether the platforms have adapted their operations to the General Data Protection Law

A ANPD (National Authority for Data Protection) is investigating some companies to verify if their operations are adequate to the LGPD (General Data Protection Act). Among the 27 companies present at the list released on Wednesday (May 31, 2023) are Telegram, TikTok It is Whatsapp. Here’s the full of the interface (848 KB).

In all, there are 16 processes opened by the ANPD. According to Fabrício Lopes, inspection general coordinator, the disclosure of the list seeks to bring transparency to the body’s work.

According to the ANPD, an inspection process verifies and analyzes compliance with the obligations brought by the LGPD. Throughout the process, the body can, for example, propose preventive measures, carry out audits and request specific and detailed information on the processing of personal data.

Read more about GDPR:

The ANPD reported wanting to verify that TikTok acts in accordance with the law in “processing of personal data of children and adolescents”.

Regarding Telegram, the objective of the inspection is “verification of compliance with the processing of personal data”. WhastApp verification is about “compliance with the processing of personal data – sharing of data with Grupo Meta Companies (Facebook)”.

Read more about platforms: