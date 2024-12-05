Álex de la Iglesia went to La Revuelta this Thursday to present his new series, 1992, to David Broncano, which premieres on December 13 on Netflix.

“I’m sorry for not having come sooner, but I’m scared with the sex question because it’s overwhelming me. My daughters watch the program and then they can tell them something at school,” the director told the presenter.

“A lot of people have come here with sons and daughters and it hasn’t been a trauma for them either… Have you been here for eight years because of questions about fucking?” the man from Jaen said to his guest.

“Because it scares me…”, De la Iglesia admitted, but Broncano summoned him later to see what they were doing. After the interview, the host of the La 1 program told him: “In this aspect, I don’t care about your daughters.”

“Money in the bank, what has gone in there, you are more wealthy…”, noted the presenter. “I’m going to tell you exactly the figure: 14,450 euros,” confessed the director.

“That is totally impossible,” Broncano said, but De la Iglesia explained that he had bid at auction for an exclusive Snoopy figure and had spent a large amount of money on it.

“This brings us to the question you wanted, which is sexual relations in the last month: fucking counts one point, petting 0.6 and masturbation 0.5,” the man from Jaén explained.

“For me, sex is a high-risk sport, and also for whoever is with me. I turn around and I can fracture Carolina’s spine. When I’m fucking, I’m a pile of fat in motion,” said the director.