In Spain, temperatures are very low in a large percentage of areas of the country. And it’s no wonder. In the middle of winter – and the month of January – the most common sights are night frosts in parks, steam coming from your mouth when you exhale and snowfall in mountain passes.

Given this scenario, a hot cup of chocolate becomes an alternative perfect. In fact, many Spaniards plan an afternoon of blankets, a movie and this drink to spend the weekend. For the less homemadegoing to cafes is also an ideal plan, which is usually accompanied with churros.

Properties

Although there is a widespread belief that this drink is not good for your health, the reality is different. Next, all the benefitsaccording to the specialized portal ‘Hot chocolate‘:

Improves mood by stimulating the production of endorphins and serotonin .

and . Provides quick energy from carbohydrates making it a convenient source of fuel.

making it a convenient source of fuel. Improves skin health .

. Helps reduce stress .

. Helps strengthen the heart . It helps reduce bad cholesterol in the blood, blood pressure and, therefore, significantly reduces the risk of developing some type of heart disease.

. It helps reduce bad cholesterol in the blood, blood pressure and, therefore, significantly reduces the risk of developing some type of heart disease. Activates blood circulation .

. Keeps the brain healthy .

. Reduces inflammation . Especially fluid retention.

. Especially fluid retention. Produces a feeling of fullness . Chocolate has a lot of fiber, which makes it a food that produces great satiety.

. Chocolate has a lot of fiber, which makes it a food that produces great satiety. Regulates glucose metabolism. Consumed frequently it can help fight diabetes, because it increases insulin sensitivity.

To take into account

Now, none of the above is the most important thing. This drink has a cardioprotective effect and Its antioxidant properties help our cognitive capacity and, ultimately, to memory. That is, it greatly improves our ability to resolve conflicts, attention and learning.

Without a doubt, this is due to all the flavonoids. Hence, a diet rich in it, among other things, greatly protects cognitive aging by promoting oxygenation in the brain, reduces significantly the viscosity of the bloodimproves the responsiveness of blood vessels and minimizes inflammation.

Of course, it must consume with great regularity to obtain all the benefits that it brings to the health of many organs of our body, mainly the brain and the heart.