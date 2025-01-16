Club Atlético Osasuna qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey by beating the current champion, Athletic Club, 2-3, after leading 0-2 on the scoreboard and surviving the Bilbao comeback to a 2-2 draw. with a goal from Ante Budimir that definitively unevented the tie.

Without the injured Oihan Sancet and Bryan Zaragoza, the two teams started the game ready to stand up to their rival. Athletic decided to get rhythm and Osasuna in their field and the Navarrese team to avoid it with all its means.

In this dynamic, beyond dangerous approaches to both areas, the best chances were local. First a cross shot from Guruzeta that was going to goal if Herrera had ended up putting in a very valuable hand to send it for a corner, and then a shot from the front by Iñaki Williams that The visiting goalkeeper also cleared a corner kick in a similar intervention.

It seemed that the crash, in which Osasuna tried not to play too much Continuously delaying his serves, he was going to go into halftime without goals and without much interest until he went crazy in the final stretch of the first half.

Osasuna went ahead 0-2 in four minutes with a great goal from Oroz after Areso’s cross from the wing and another from Budimir after converting a clear penalty from Agirrezabala on himself then a bad transfer by Paredes to the local goal.

Two goals to which Athletic responded in added time, with a goal from Nico Williams hooking a shot into the net to a ball hanging from the right by the other Wiliams, Iñaki.

As if driven by 1-2, Athletic came out in the second half in a rush for the tie and did not fail to stand up to Herrera, who was threatened by Yeray, Iñaki and Jauregizar before De Marcos beat him in the play of 2- 2. A tremendous unmarking by the captain to a perfect long pass from Jauregizar He put everything in his face to finish off the play.

The third for the locals seemed to arrive with Osasuna overwhelmed, but no. What happened was the third visitor goal. Rubén García caracoled in the area, looked for Agirrezabala at the near post, the goalkeeper did not block the ball and Budimir swept it to send it into the net with the tranquility that the action demanded.

Athletic recovered and approached the visiting goal again, although without so much insistence and so much vigor. Even so, he generated several clear chances in which his forwards were not sharp.





Yes, Williams was, whose cross shot was stopped by Herrera; but not Guruzeta, who got tangled in a perfect cross from Yuri, nor Berenguer, who looked for the far post when his teammates were waiting for his cross from the inside baseline.

The lions looked for more plays, but the timer was running fast due to their lack of success. In between, Herrera gave the scare when he had to leave on a stretcher, dazed but conscious, after receiving an involuntary knee to the head from his teammate Boyomo.