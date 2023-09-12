“Molina de Segura fulfills a long-cherished dream, which is to have a park with emblematic characters coming from the creativity of an intelligent, restless and brave man from Molina, such as Andrés Meseguer,” the mayor, José Ángel Alfonso, highlighted this Monday. during the opening ceremony of the theme park dedicated to Drilo and his gang.

The councilor, together with the Councilor for Public Roads, Sergio Bernal, other members of the Corporation and the creator of The Drilo gang, Andrés Meseguer from Molina, inaugurated the new playground, located in Cañada de las Eras. It is a public park themed with children’s characters born in the municipality, such as the members of the Drilo gang (Drilo, Guau, Shalambá, Huga…).

The works were developed on a 5,000 m2 plot, where four themed play areas with different characters have been created: Drilo on the Nile, the gang’s track sports area, the Shalambá central track, and the gang’s train and era forest. .

Inauguration of the park, this Monday.



JLV





“A stage area has also been created for carrying out recreational activities, and all children’s areas have safety flooring, either rubber or elastic base with grass,” explained the first mayor.

The play areas are accompanied by paved living areas and perimeter walks, which connect the different play areas as recreational routes. On the other hand, new species were planted to shade the different children’s areas, with a total of 30 trees and 195 bushes. LED lighting was also installed, with eight columns with three projectors each, as well as four security cameras. The municipal investment made amounts to 482,338 euros.

During the event, the councilor noted that “this park should aspire to be a hallmark of Molina de Segura.” For his part, Andrés Meseguer, creator of the Drilo Gang, indicated that it is expected that in a second phase the perimeter can be closed with fences to guarantee security and have an opening and closing time for the theme park.

For its part, the PSOE indicated in a statement that “after a lot of work and effort, today I feel very happy because I know that this park will be not only for the children of Molina de Segura, but for the entire Region of Murcia.” indicated his vice spokesperson, Eliseo García.