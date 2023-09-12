Right-wing terrorism | The researcher considers the messaging revealed in the Lahti terrorism trial to be exceptional

The main defendant in the Lahti terrorism trial said during police interrogations that he had told about the “theoretical possibility of attempting a political murder”.

11.9. 21:40

University of Helsinki A university researcher considers the messaging revealed in the Lahti terrorism trial, in which the main accused considered attacking the then prime minister, to be exceptional To Sanna Marin (sd) at Lahti’s market square.

“Can not under no circumstances to say that this would be a typical far-right act. The person has been proven to have the ability to carry out the actions. There was talk and material, i.e. weapons, with which the threat could have been carried out”, says the University researcher Niko Pyrhönen from the University of Helsinki.

University researcher Niko Pyrhönen

According to Pyrhönen, similar rhetoric is used in some extremist discussion forums. The platforms also discuss violence in an idealistic tone.

On Monday the 28-year-old man who is the main accused in the Lahti terrorism trial, who is still in prison, said during police interrogations that he told the messaging service Telegram about the “theoretical possibility of attempting a political murder”. The man had followed the live broadcast in August 2022, when Marin was visiting Lahti market.

“The FGC-9 weapon was within reach and I could have reached the Lahti market by car in less than 10 minutes,” the man said during the interrogation.

The man is accused of, among other things, making weapons with a 3d printer and participating in far-right messaging. In addition to him, three other defendants are involved in the case, and the prosecutors are demanding prison sentences for all of them.

According to the prosecutors, some of the accused tried to start a race war and collapse society.

Pyrhönen according to it, it has been noticeable that even in the events of recent years acts of violence that are politically motivated are idealized.

“We have seen, for example, material where people belonging to the extreme right gather together and shoot guns at boards with pictures of politicians,” Pyrhönen describes.

Pyrhönen note that there are platforms where people can discuss such matters. The challenge is that authorities or researchers often do not have access to these closed discussions.

“Are there any opportunities for intervention?”, he thinks about the matter, especially from the perspective of the authorities.

In scientific according to Pyrhönen, the research has identified a certain kind of transition, where “internal enemies” are increasingly being chosen as the targets of supporters of the extreme right.

According to Pyrhönen, they mean, for example, politicians who pursue pro-immigration policies, for example left-wing politicians, who are blamed and even called traitors.

Such a transition is noticeable especially among those groups that do not belong to the “extreme” of the extreme right, that is, that do not talk about, for example, ethnic violence.

“Instead, the discussions of the group planning the most extreme, violent terrorism take place in places where researchers usually don’t have access, and whose investigation requires the tools used by the authorities,” Pyrhönen reminds.