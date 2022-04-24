The first round of the playoffs starts on May 1, the final on June 5-12. Here is the format and the first intersections

Here is the scoreboard and format of the Serie C playoffs and playouts.

Playoffs (groups) – First round, 1 May 2022 (dry matches, at the end of the 90 ‘the best classified passes).

GROUP IN Lecco-Pro Patria (6th vs 11th); Pro Vercelli-Pergolettese (7a vs 10a); Juventus U23-Piacenza (8a vs 11a) GROUP B Pescara-Carrarese (5a vs 10a); Ancona Matelica-Olbia (6a vs 9a); Gubbio-Lucchese (7a vs 8a)

GROUP C Monopoli-Picerno (5th vs 10th); Francavilla-Monterosi (6a vs 9a); Foggia-Turris (7a vs 8a) Second round, 4 May 2022 (dry matches, at the end of the 90 ‘the best classified passes).

GROUP A Triestina (5a) – x xx GROUP B Entella (4a) – x xx

GROUP C Avellino (4a) – x xx

Playoffs (national stage) – First round, 8 and 12 May (home and away, in case of a tie after 180 ‘the top seeds pass *) Participants: the six coming from the group stage and the three third classified: Feralpisalò, Cesena, Palermo, Renate in place of Padova, group A, winner of the Italian Cup Serie C) * seeded draws play the return home: the three thirds, Renate, the best placed among the teams coming from the group stage.

Second round, 17 and 21 May (home and away, in the event of a tie after 180 ‘the seeded players pass *) Participants: the five from the first national round, the three runners-up: Padua, Reggiana, Catanzaro * seeded in the draw they play the return home: the three runners-up and the best placed from the previous round

Playoffs (Final four) – Round trip semifinals, May 25th and 29th Round trip final, June 5th and 12th. Full draw between the four winners of the second round of the national phase. In the event of a tie after 180 ‘, the goal difference in the two games counts. In the event of a further tie, extra time and any penalties.

Playout – Round trip (7-14 May), return home of the best placed. In case of a tie after 180 ‘, the goal difference counts. In the event of a further tie, the best placed is saved.

GROUP A Giana-Trento (19th vs 16th); Pro Sesto –Seregno (18a vs 17a) GROUP B Imolese-Viterbese (19a vs 16a); Fermana-Pistoiese (18a vs 17a) GROUP C Paganese-Fidelis Andria (18a vs 17a)

April 24, 2022 (change April 24, 2022 | 23:57)

