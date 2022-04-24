CR Sunday, 24 April 2022, 23:36



Emmanuel Macron defeated far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the second round of the French presidential election on Sunday. Some results -58.2% of the votes for the current president compared to 42% that have been directed to the candidate Le Pen- of which the leaders of the European countries have not been slow to echo.

Among them, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, congratulated Macron through a message on his Twitter account in which he highlighted that voters have chosen “a France committed to a free, strong and fair EU”. According to Sánchez, with the result “democracy wins” and “Europe wins”.

Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, congratulated himself via Twitter “on being able to continue our excellent cooperation. Together we will move France and Europe forward.” For her part, the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, pointed out that, “in this stormy period”, “a solid Europe and a France totally committed to a more sovereign and more strategic EU” are necessary. “We can count on France another five years,” he added. The President of the European Parliament, Roberto Metsola, congratulated the Frenchman on his “great re-election” at a time when the EU needs a “strong” France.

Along the same lines, the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has stated that in a message accompanied by a photograph with the winner of the elections, he has expressed satisfaction with being able to continue the “good cooperation” between Germany and France. Thus, he has valued that Macron’s voters “also sent a strong commitment to Europe.” The president of the Italian Council of Ministers, Mario Draghi, has also joined these congratulations, who described Macron’s victory as “excellent news for all of Europe”.

Congratulations, herzliche Glückwünsche, lieber Präsident @EmmanuelMacron. Deine Wählerinnen und Wähler haben heute auch ein starkes Bekenntnis zu Europa gesendet.

Ich freue mich, dass wir unsere gute Zusammenarbeit fortsetzen! pic.twitter.com/ZJQSc6OAz9 Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) April 24, 2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store have also congratulated Macron on his victory in the second round of the presidential election. Johnson has highlighted the close relationship between France and the United Kingdom. “France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues that matter most to our countries and the world,” he said in a message on Twitter.

congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election as President of France. France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world. 🇬🇧🇫🇷 Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 24, 2022

Trudeau, for his part, congratulated Macron and expressed his desire to “continue working together on the issues that matter most to Canadians and the French, from the defense of democracy to the fight against climate change, through the creation of good jobs and economic growth for the middle class,” he said on Twitter. Meanwhile, Gahr Store has highlighted that France has opted for “liberal democracy instead of the extreme right” and has highlighted unifying the French and “taking courageous measures for the climate” as challenges for the future. Store has also opted for greater cooperation in Europe and “unity against authoritarian forces and war.”