12/04/2024



Updated at 7:00 p.m.





Alejandra Rubio He is already counting the days to see the face of his first child, the result of his courtship with Carlo Costanziawith whom she began a romantic relationship last February. When they were making headlines for their romance, they communicated, through an interview with the magazine ‘Hello!’ that the daughter of Terelu Campos I was pregnant. «In December I will be a mother. I’m three months and almost two weeks. We still don’t know if it’s a boy or a girl,” he explained then. Now, we know that it will be a boy and what name it will have. In an oversight, the television station shared a snapshot in which a stuffed animal with the name appeared Charleswhich would show that it will have the name of the parent.

The couple already has everything prepared for the baby’s arrival. Even the young woman has already stopped attending her usual collaborations on television to focus on the final stretch of pregnancy. Of course, she is still immersed in the recording of the documentary she is preparing in which it is expected that they will broadcast how both families have experienced the pregnancy of Alejandra Rubio and elucidate what the relationship between the future parents is really like, since there are several occasions in which it has been published that they are involved in disputes and even that they are going through a sentimental crisis.

A few weeks after the baby is born, Belen Esteban has revealed that Alejandra Rubio has decided to schedule the birth, something that other ‘influencers’ such as Sweet. And he has given more details: «The birth is not going to be recorded, I don’t know if they are going to record it for them. What I do know is that it is programmed by the documentary. But not only that. From ‘No way were we shhh’ they have explained that Terelu Campos She would have already agreed, several weeks ago, on her first appearance after becoming a grandmother in ‘De Viernes!’. Point out that the decision of the daughter of Maria Teresa Campos It has not surprised any of the commentators on Ten’s afternoon show.

For their part, future parents continue to advocate silence. Yes indeed, Alejandra Rubio has denied that his partner has reached an agreement with the producer of ‘Survivors’ to become a contestant in the next edition, which is expected to begin between March and April. And she, according to her latest statements, is not in the mood to enter a ‘reality show’ in the coming years: “We are going to be parents and our priority is this. Never say never, but I’ve never been one of those things. I play, I don’t participate (laughs)».