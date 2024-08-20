But that’s not all, because before the early access launch, players will have the chance to try out this free-to-play shooter at the next Steam Next Fest Scheduled for October 14 – 21 .

TiMi Studios had promised some surprises for Gamescom 2024 related to Delta Force: Hawk Ops and apparently he kept his word. During Opening Night Live hosted by Geoff Keighley, the release date was revealed in Early Access on PC, set for Q4 2024 . The game will also be available at a later date on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile devices.

What is Delta Force: Hawk Ops?

Delta Force: Hawk Ops is a free-to-play multiplayer shooter that includes three major modes, able to satisfy all tastes. One of these is the single player campaign which will offer an adrenaline-filled story based on Ridley Scott’s 2001 film Black Hawk Down.

We then have, Hazard Operationsan extraction-style shooter mode featuring teams of three players. Matches take place on large maps, with various points of interest such as towns and forts, where players will have to deal with AI enemies and opposing teams of other players, random events and complete various missions.

In the end, Havoc Warfareoffers 32vs32 multiplayer battles in which players must push back the opposing team by conquering objectives scattered across the map, until a final assault that decrees victory. In addition to these two modes, there is the Black Hawk Down campaign, completing what promises to be a very rich starting base of content for this live service title.