Chapter number 210 of the podcast Crewman 18 It is titled ‘Puerto Portals has soul‘. Jaume Soler Albertí reviews with Corinna GraffCEO of this marina, the beginnings of the facility with his parents Klaus and Margarita and the current moment, in which it has become one of the most outstanding marinas in the Mediterranean and where major events such as the 52 Super Series and the Dragon are held. Winter Series.

The journalist also chats with Marc de Antonio after the donation you have made By Antonio Yachts of its first 100% electric boat, the E23, to the Philippe Cousteau Foundation.

You can listen to the podcast below or go to Jaume Soler Albertí’s website here.