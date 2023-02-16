After the incident, the dramatic testimonies of the passengers of a United Airlines Boeing 777 that plunged into the Pacific Ocean shortly after takeoff from Hawaii for 21 seconds and reached a height of 250 meters. “We took off at a normal speed,” passenger Rod Williams II told ‘Hawaii News Now,’ but then the plane climbed at “a worrying rate” for a few seconds.

“It seemed like you were going to the top of a roller coaster. It was at that time,” Williams said. “There were several screams on the plane. Everyone knew that something was out of the ordinary, or at least that it wasn’t normal.”

According to radar, United Flight 1722 climbed to 2,200 feet before suddenly plummeting. At one point, the plane came within about 800 feet of the ocean.

The The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Twitter on Tuesday that it would investigate the incident of the flight headed for San Francisco., and that he hopes to issue a preliminary report in two or three weeks. The NTSB had previously said it did not intend to investigate

“The NTSB has opened an investigation into the December 18 incident in which a United Airlines 777 lost altitude before recovering shortly after departing Kahului, Hawaii, on a flight bound for San Francisco. A preliminary report is expected in 2-3 weeks,” the entity said.

The NTSB has opened an investigation into the Dec. 18 incident in which a United Airlines 777 lost altitude before recovering shortly after departing Kahului, Hawaii, on a flight enroute to San Francisco. A preliminary report is expected in 2-3 weeks. —NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) February 14, 2023

Williams and his family were sitting near the rear of the plane when the Boeing 777 plummeted shortly after takeoff from Hawaii’s Kahului airport.

According to Williams, the plane fell for about eight to ten seconds before climbing sharply again and resuming normal flight. “You try your best to keep your composure, there are obviously kids on the flight, no one really knows what’s going on, but at the same time you’re worried. You don’t know if it’s a problem, but it’s definitely out of the ordinary.”

Williams said he and his wife were sitting on either side of their children, glaring at each other during the steep descent.

“It’s tense, you don’t really get a chance to speak or conjure words, you’re just holding onto the seat and praying softly,” he said. “I asked him later and indeed… we were praying for a miracle, because we felt that this could be it.”

After the incident came to light, some passengers commented on their experiences during the dramatic flight, and the NTSB decided it would investigate further.

Flight crew members comforted some passengers after the incident, and there was an announcement over the loudspeaker about 10 minutes later. “Someone from the booth got on the intercom and said, ‘Okay folks, you probably felt a couple of G’s, but it’s going to be okay. Everything is going to be okay,’” Williams explained.

A certain humor in the midst of chaos, since the letter ge represents the gravitational force. Normally, people on a commercial flight feel 1g. Military pilots traverse higher values.

Williams studied aviation in college, so she had some idea of ​​what was going on, but her daughter, 10, and son, 7, had never flown before their trip to Hawaii, so they didn’t really know. what was happening.

The rest of the flight was uneventful, but Williams said there was a strong crosswind when they landed in San Francisco. They then took another flight back to Ohio.

williams he was not aware of how close the plane was to the water until Sunday nighteight weeks after the flight, when her father showed her the incident report.

Williams said she tried to focus on memories of what she called a “once-in-a-lifetime vacation” and didn’t want her children to develop a pervasive fear of flying.

“Now that I know, statistically, what happened and that we were 5 or 5.2 seconds away from hitting the water, I definitely count my blessings,” he said. “When my wife and I pray together before flights, I am reminded that there is a God present.”

He said he was grateful for the “incredible, incredible recovery efforts” of the pilots, and they should be praised for it.

“You read about these things, but then when you get to experience it, it’s just, sobering, you know. I am very grateful to be here today.”

Nancy and Mitch Maler were also on the flight and described the dive as “an amusement park skydive type ride.”

“I felt like my stomach was going up in my throat,” Nancy said. “I thought this was it. We pray quickly.”

question marks

Despite being so close, the aircraft was not damaged and no one on the aircraft was injured. It is not clear what caused the incident or why it occurred.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which oversees airlines, reported that the United crew had reported the incident under a voluntary safety reporting programnot automatically during the fact.

The FAA said it had reviewed the incident “and taken appropriate action,” without elaborating.

United said it worked with the FAA and the pilots’ union in an investigation. which led to additional training for the two pilots, which is still ongoing. The pilots add 25,000 flight hours.

The airline did not explain why the pilots decided to continue the long flight over water to San Francisco instead of returning to the Kahului airport on the island of Maui.

For its part, although the weather at the exact time is unclear, the National Weather Service reported that a daily record for rainfall was broken in Kahului that day.

The incident, which occurred in December and only came to light this week, was first reported by the Air Current website.

