Tetris Effect Connected will come up PS5 and PS VR2 on February 22, 2023along with a new update for all platforms, which includes new modes. The publisher has also released a dedicated trailer, which you can see just below.

The mode adds in Tetris Effect Connected They are the following:

Classic Score Attack: A single player mode is now available in Effect Modes

Zone Marathon: A version of Merathon Mode with the mechanics of Zone

Purify Zone: An endless mode has been added in Purify Mode

Master Mode: An endless mode has been added to Master Mode

These modes are available in all versions of the game, as mentioned. We remind you that Tetris Effect Connected is also on sale for Xbox Series, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, Nintendo Switch, PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), Quest (via Oculus Store) and also for Luna, the game platform Amazon streaming for now not available in Italy.

In our review we explained that “Tetris Effect: Connected is what Tetris Effect should have been 2 years ago: a spectacular product, an audiovisual explosion capable of accompanying an immortal game mechanic in an almost always impeccable way, which knows how to capture today as almost 40 years ago.But where Tetris Effect stopped, not allowing more than one player to enjoy such beauty, Connected completes the work by including a wide multiplayer offer, through which Mizuguchi’s work definitively stands out flight.”