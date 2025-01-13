The recent months at Barça, almost like the last few years, have been marked by turbulent management both economically and sportingly, with agreements at the limit. Joan Laporta will try to shed light on all the unanswered issues this Tuesday at an event at the Joan Gamper sports city starting at 10 a.m.

1. The bizarre inscription of Olmo

Although the victory in the Super Cup calmed things down, the president will address the doubts about Olmo’s bizarre registration with a precautionary statement from the CSD. It remains to be seen why Barça did not solve the problem with LaLiga before the December 31 deadline.

Olmo celebrates the victory in Yida by pointing to the Barça shield. Pedro Nunes / Reuters

2. Laporta’s excessive reaction in the Yida box and the club’s relationship with LaLiga and the RFEF

The controversial registration provoked Laporta’s excessive reaction in the Yida box, with insults and a cut of the sleeve, and in turn he was met with rejection from the employers’ association, the RFEF and different clubs. The president must explain how relations are with the different actors in Spanish football.

3. Requests for resignation and the echoes of a motion of censure

The Blaugrana leader must address the echoes of the motion of censure, which ultimately did not materialize, and the request for resignation by different opposition groups, especially when Olmo’s registration did not arrive on time through the usual channel.



Laporta, with the president of the RFEF, Rafael Louzán, Emilio Butragueño and a Saudi leader. RFEF

4. Doubts about the sale of the Camp Nou VIP boxes and Darren Dein’s role in the pact with Nike

Olmo’s registration did not arrive in time for LaLiga but shortly after the sale of the Camp Nou VIP boxes was closed, another matter to be clarified since the figures and investors in the operation are unknown. The role of commission agent Darren Dein as an intermediary in the pact with Nike, with a relationship with the club since 1997, will also be an issue to be discussed.

5. The resignation of Vice President Juli Guiu

The agreement with Nike prompted the departure of vice president Juli Guiu, the umpteenth resignation that Laporta could delve into. This is the fourth resignation of a manager: first it was Jaume Giró, who left before assuming the position of economic vice president, then it was Jordi Llauradó, head of Espai Barça, and he was followed by Eduard Romeu, then economic vice president.



Juli Guiu, former vice president of Barça. Xavier Cervera / Own

6. The return to the Camp Nou, possible signings in January and the renewal of Araújo

The return to the Camp Nou, once again postponed and involved in a problem with dates due to the concerts scheduled in Montjuïc, is another unresolved issue. The option of signing in January, already with the 1:1 rule, or the renewal of Araújo, without an agreement for his extension, are also on the table.