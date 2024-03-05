He already reacts to the slightest provocation, but more so, without any provocation. He is her provocation. Florestan.

Lopez Obrador It even ideologized science and I refer to the basic statement of the head of the regime in that sector, Dr. María Elena Álvarez-Buylla, director of CONAHCYT, who from the outset condemned neoliberal science. There followed a Soviet-style reckoning that she led against her colleagues whom she criminally persecuted, the lies in the pandemic and his silence in the face of presidential claims that the Covid It wasn't serious, you had to go out and hug each other, which was cured with detentes, vaporrú, tea and lemon water, in the absence of vaccines. And then he jumped on the regime's lie by announcing that in September 2021 the Mexican anticovid vaccine of the 4-T, PatriaAt the end of last year, without having the promised Homeland for two years before, López Obrador said that in 2024 there would be a vaccine, but to be applied in 2025 and only in emergency cases, as if it had not been lifted in 2023.

All a deception.

But worse was the concealment of the fact that the development of Homeland vaccine It was acquired with the condemned neoliberal science, in a program at the Faculty of Medicine at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, and which the Mexican government secretly paid for.

Now, Álvarez-Buylla, resigns from the Mexican Academy of Sciences and argues, in case anyone had doubts about the ideologization of science in the stellar times, of course, of the 4-T, as follows:

The panegyrists of the neoliberal creed that caused so much damage, nostalgic classists of Porfirista positivism, insist on returning to the past in the field of science and technology, as is the case with their Prianist co-religionists who, in opposition to the government of President López Obrador, intend to dismantle transformation, establishing collective amnesia and returning to those times governed by lies, corruption and predatory simulation. The Mexican Academy of Sciences no longer represents me

Simple.

RETAILS

1. REGIME.- In addition to the regime, the CNDH condemned the march for democracy on the 18th in the Zócalo, for using classist and racist phrases and confirms its dedication to the person who named it: López Obrador;

2. HUGS.- The day after the PT candidate for mayor of Atoyac and the former father-in-law of Governor Evelyn Salgado were killed in Guerrero, in Acapulco, López Obrador disqualified the UN Human Rights Commissioner for being against us and wanting demonstrate that Mexico is a very violent country. As of yesterday, intentional homicides in his government reached 180,839; and

3. SHOPPING.- After paying in less than a week six thousand 200 million dollars for the Iberdrola plants and one thousand 500 million for 49 percent of Exportadora de Sal, it will now buy the Toluca airport. And let's see if it works.

