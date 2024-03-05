Crude oil prices, a catalyst for financial markets in the Gulf, fell for the second day in a row, as concern about China’s growth plan and uncertainty about the pace of US interest rate cuts offset the impact of a potential shortage of supply in the market, due to OPEC+’s continued restrictions on supplies.

China, the world's largest importer of crude oil, set an economic growth target of about five percent for the year 2024, similar to last year's target and in line with analysts' expectations, but the lack of major stimulus plans to support its economy disappointed traders.

Price movements

The main Saudi index rose 0.3 percent, supported by a 1.4 percent rise in the shares of the oil giant Aramco.

Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that Singapore's Temasek Holdings had included the giant energy companies Shell and Saudi Aramco on a list that includes a small number of companies nominated to buy most of the assets of the liquefied natural gas trading company Pavilion Energy.

On the other hand, Avalon Pharma shares fell more than five percent, continuing the losses of the previous session. The share price of the Saudi pharmaceutical manufacturer has more than doubled since its listing on February 27.

Dubai's main index fell 1.9 percent, affected by a three percent decline in Emaar Properties shares and a 4.2 percent decline in the shares of Salik Traffic Collection Services Company.

Hani Abu Aqla, chief market analyst at XTB in the Middle East and North Africa, said that the Dubai Stock Exchange witnessed another decline as investors continued to protect their gains.

He added: “Despite geopolitical tensions, the latest PMI data point to a healthy economic outlook, which could support the recovery and continuation of the stock market’s current upward trend.”

A survey on Tuesday showed that non-oil business activities in the UAE accelerated in February after a slowdown in the previous month, supported by rising production and corporate confidence.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.5 percent.

The Qatari index lost 0.8 percent, with the share of the petrochemical manufacturer Industries Qatar losing 2.1 percent.

Outside the Gulf region, the main Egyptian index rose 0.4 percent, recording its highest levels, and El Sewedy Electric shares jumped 20 percent.