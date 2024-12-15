The mythical residence of Nero opens a new entrance and reopens the western sector, with its extraordinary environments





The Domus Aurea undoubtedly represents one of the most emblematic and fascinating monuments of antiquity. Now the immense and sumptuous residence of Emperor Nero, ordered to be built in the year 64 AD, after the fire that destroyed Rome, shines again with a…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only