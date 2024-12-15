Antonio Buza’s nerves don’t go away. The decision was at hand. Since September, the Sevillian had been waiting to find out if, finally, the case of his daughter’s death would be filed or if he would be sent to be tried as homicide or murder. Talking to journalists and participating in television programs means remembering what happened that morning. More than five years have passed. He defends time and time again that his daughter did not commit suicide, but rather that “they killed my daughter.” Everyone knows the story. It happened on September 7, 2019, at three in the morning. Ana Buza was heading, together with her then partner, Rafael VP, to Carmona, from Lora del Río. Rafael was driving at a speed well above the permitted speed, at 117 kilometers per hour, when a limit of 80 was in effect.

“Her daughter has died under strange circumstances,” said the agents in charge of telling Buza that her daughter had appeared dead behind some guardrails on the A-4 highway, at kilometer 511, direction Córdoba-Seville, in a lane. deceleration of access to Carmona. That same night, Rafael gave up to four contradictory versions of what had happened. And he even gave a villa in the house of the young woman’s parents. Since then, Antonio has been fighting for justice: «My daughter did not commit suicide, she was run over by her boyfriend during a trip, and I am going to prove it. “Ana was a victim of gender violence.”

The case was filed 36 hours after Ana died, without prior investigation, thus creating a presumption of suicide. Antonio managed to reopen it after two and a half months after appealing to the Provincial Court. Three months later, Rafael sat on the witness stand. And ten months later he was investigated for Ana’s death. The case did not go to the Violence Court regarding woman number two in Seville until four years later. Now, Rafael will sit on the bench for reckless homicide, according to the order issued by the court on December 3, 2024. A crime with which Antonio is not satisfied: “I am absolutely convinced, without a doubt, and they are all there.” the witnesses and experts who accompany me, that it was a murder or, at the very least, an intentional homicide. The judicial decision is not final. “We will present an appeal to the Provincial Court.”

«I presented up to ten reports: two carried out by a criminologist, who is also a retired judicial police officer, and by a team of engineers solely for the reconstruction of the events. Two other reports prepared by five aerospace engineers, three doctors and two university professors experts in Aerodynamics, and three other forensic reports, one of which is prepared by a forensic colleague of the other two who say that he committed suicide. On the other hand, he defends that she was run over and that her colleagues are wrong,” Buza details in conversation with this newspaper.









In addition, the Sevillian has presented two analysis reports on Ana’s mobile phone and laptop, which have thousands of emails that “evidence the jealousy, harassment, isolation and violence exercised by Rafael towards my daughter.” “We have evidence that he manipulated the history and deleted hundreds of files from Ana’s electronic devices after her death.” Antonio says that all these scientific and testimonial reports presented have not been taken into account by the prosecutor or the judge, nor have they even mentioned them, that they have only considered the report of the ERAT team of the Civil Guard and the autopsy report carried out by the forensic doctors of the IML of Seville. Ana’s death is not compatible with being hit by the vehicle, but it is compatible with her exiting the moving car when it was traveling at excessive speed, according to the court.

«They have not even made mention of the psychologist – whom Ana asked for help on March 6, 2019, six months before her death – who testified twice that the young woman was a victim of gender violence. The last session he had with her was on September 3, four days before the event. This case is a hot potato. I don’t know how many pages of the procedure the judge has to read to understand a little about what really happened that morning. We are talking about thousands and thousands of pages,” he says.

A science case

The mathematician from Seville assures that everything surrounding this case is “pure science.” Ana had fractures in both femurs at the level of her buttocks, her cervical spine was fractured, and her spinal cord was completely severed. The car was going 117 kilometers per hour. «That’s 32 and a half meters per second. If the vehicle had been thrown, as Rafael maintains, he would have had to open the door overcoming the opposition of the wind. A door that opens 69 degrees and a young woman who weighs 51 kilos. Ana only had signs of the guardrail on the back of her thighs, something that can only happen if the person is bipedal, that is, standing. We are facing a case full of mathematical and physical formulas,” he explains.

However, Antonio Buza’s fight continues: «Everything will end up proving that Ana was murdered, intentionally run over by her boyfriend, I’m sure. “We do not ask prosecutors and judges to know the laws of physics, but rather to allow themselves to be advised by experts when issuing a resolution.”