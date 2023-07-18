Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 01:43



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The City Council already has its template of temporary staff up and running. The so-called advisers are limited by law to 25. According to the Official Gazette of the Province, Mayor Eduardo Dolón has decreed to reserve 19 for his government. Some of his trusted people appear, many former PP councilors and some of those who appeared in the list and they were left out. For the opposition, as usual, one position has been reserved for each municipal group: PSOE, Vox and Sueña Torrevieja. The latter will be the ones who see their salary increased to a greater extent, since they go from 20,400 euros gross per year to 23,700. Those in the government also experience a 7% rise in their salaries. Those who will earn the most will be the chief of staff, Loli Albaladejo; the press, Ramón Sánchez, and the technical director, Paco Moreno, with a payroll of 43,700 euros.