The plenary hall of the City Council served as the setting for the welcome and hosted the inauguration of seven new municipal officials, who were sworn in in the presence of the Councilor for Security and Emergencies and second deputy mayor, Federico Alarcón, and the mayor of Personnel , Maria Jose Ruiz.

Specifically, four interim officials (three administrative assistants and one architect) and three career officials (two inspectors and one Local Police officer) took office.

The City Council highlights that the Local Police staff continues to increase throughout this summer season, having taken office on June 30 a total of 15 officials with a permanent Local Police position (3 inspectors, 3 officers and 9 agents).