The dollar index, which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of competing currencies, saw little change for the most part, settling at 105.17 points while traders awaited the Federal Reserve’s decision.

Markets largely expect the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates at 5.25 percent to 5.50 percent, putting the focus on the central bank’s future guidance.

The yen settled in the latest trading at 147.83 per dollar, retreating from the lowest level recorded on Tuesday at 147.92 per dollar, although it is hovering near the lowest level in ten months against the US currency.

The yuan was largely unchanged in offshore trading after China confirmed market expectations by keeping key lending rates unchanged on Wednesday, but the Chinese currency later fell 0.1 percent to 7.3103 to the dollar.

The Australian dollar fell approximately 0.1 percent in the afternoon in Asia, while the New Zealand dollar stabilized after falling from its highest level in two weeks against the dollar yesterday, Tuesday.

The euro reached $1.0679, while the pound sterling deepened its losses to $1.2352 after the release of inflation data in Britain.

As for cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is hovering around $27,137, retreating from its highest level in three weeks, which it recorded yesterday, Tuesday.