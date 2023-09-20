Winning every race of the season remained a mission impossible even for this year’s space-faring Red Bull. The Milton Keynes team’s streak of success stopped at 14 consecutive GPs (one more if we consider the last one in 2022 in Abu Dhabi). While Max Verstappen achieved ten triumphs in a row in Monza, breaking Sebastian Vettel’s previous record set in 2013, but he had to raise the white flag in Singapore. It was Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari that broke the total dominance of the two-time Dutch world champion and the blue car. So far nothing strange. Sooner or later a misstep could happen. But the way in which Red Bull dramatically failed on the Marina Bay street circuit caused quite a stir. The spaceship suddenly returned to earth. Both drivers Verstappen and Perez were excluded from Q3 in qualifying. Then on Sunday only Max was “saved”, rising from eleventh to fifth place despite the team’s wrong strategy, confirming himself as a phenomenon. But the difficulties encountered since free practice, with repeated complaints from Verstappen himself and choreographed tailspins of the RB19, were the reflection of a negative metamorphosis of the car. Ground Effect What happened? One explanation may be linked to the very particular nature of the Singapore circuit, characterized by bumpy asphalt, which forces all the teams to adopt a compromise by raising the car set-up more than is the case on traditional tracks and softening the suspensions. This deprived Red Bull of its main aerodynamic strength. The RB19 in fact expresses its maximum potential with rather rigidly calibrated suspensions and a very low ground clearance. The magician Adrian Newey, who at the beginning of his career in F.1 worked on ground effect single-seaters, managed to perfectly interpret the new technical regulations which came into force in 2022, which brought that concept back into relevance. Today’s cars use the air flowing under the floor to create downforce – what is called downforce – increasing cornering grip and road holding. Red Bull, traveling closer to the ground than its competitors, manages to be very fast with limited tire degradation. A double advantage. The secret of the machine that is rewriting all the records is in the background. This has been understood for some time. But the opposing technicians opened their eyes when Sergio Perez’s car was lifted by a crane, after the crash in qualifying for this year’s Monte Carlo GP, and everyone could see what was hidden under the car. New rule The episode could have led rivals to raise doubts and ask the FIA ​​for clarification. The fact is that something has moved. And it moved just last weekend in Singapore. The Federation has in fact issued an updated version of Technical Directive 039, which came into force from the 2022 Spa race, which served to limit the dangerous phenomenon of car bouncing (“porpoising”) triggered by excessive proximity to the ground. The new directive sets even more rigorous controls on the height of the cars from the ground, measured through the wear of the wooden board found under the bottom, and on the flexibility of the materials used. But the main news lies in the fact that the FIA ​​has now decided to also check the fixing points of the wooden skate under the bottom. In fact, it seems that the teams, especially the best ones, managed to fix the board in such a way that it wore less in the points where the marshals carry out the checks, thus managing to keep the cars very low. They achieved this by exploiting the tolerance of the wood. The bending of materials is the basis of current research in F.1 and much of the performance gain of the cars is based on it, also valid for the wings, flaps, diffuser and other carbon fiber components. It is no coincidence that the FIA ​​has also issued another specific directive on the topic: TD018. From Singapore, controls have therefore tightened. Targeting many teams, not just Red Bull. But it was Red Bull’s collapse that caught the attention. Among other things, the English team had also brought a modified bottom to Marina Bay, but it didn’t work. The balance of the RB19 remained far from optimal standards. Now Suzuka It may be a coincidence, but Verstappen had already announced in Monza that he expected an uphill Singapore, and the prediction promptly came true. Was it an isolated case or could it happen again, reducing Red Bull’s supremacy in the next races? We will understand this this weekend at Suzuka, a track that enhances chassis and aerodynamics, and we will know if the World Championship, now in the hands of Verstappen, can have at least a more competitive finish.