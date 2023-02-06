The Turkish lira fell to a record low of 18.85 against the dollar after a strong earthquake hit central Turkey and northwest Syria, as well as the rise of the dollar, which put pressure on emerging market currencies.

On Wednesday, the US central bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points.

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of currencies, touched a three-week high on Monday at 103.25, not far from this level by 0926 GMT, and rose 0.1 percent to 103.23.

The index rose 1.1 percent on Friday.

The euro fell 0.2 percent and touched a nearly three-week low of $1.0769. The euro rose to a ten-month high on Thursday.

The Japanese yen fell 0.5 percent to 131.90 against the dollar and touched a three-week low of 132.60 yen against the dollar earlier in the session.