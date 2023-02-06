The swansong of the V12 in its purest form looks and feels like Lamborghini Invincible And Authentica, the last two one-offs that effectively sanction the end of the epic of the twelve cylinders of Sant’Agata Bolognese as we know it today. Before the advent of electrification, the iconic engine of the Bull still finds its place in two unique models of their kind, the supercar coupé Invencible and the roadster Auténtica, two cars in which the stylistic elements of the latest creations of the Centro Stile Lamborghini converge: from Sesto Elemento, praise of the lightness and sportiness characterized by the large rear wing; the Reventon and its unmistakable aeronautical style; the Veneno that has taken the pursuit of aerodynamic perfection to the extreme.

“The V12 engine is one of the pillars of our history and of the success of our brand – explained Stephan Winkelmann, Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO –. And before getting to the heart of the Cor Tauri Management, we felt it was our duty to celebrate the internal combustion V12 with two one-off cars that perfectly represent our concept of excellence in the field of customization”. The Lamborghini Invencible and Auténtica will therefore be the last cars from Sant’Agata Bolognese powered by the 6.5-litre rear longitudinal twelve-cylinder engine before the conversion to the hybrid. In this case the V12 delivers 780 HP and develops a maximum torque of 720 Nm at 6750 rpm, combined with the 7-speed ISR gearbox, all-wheel drive and the Lamborghini Dynamic Steering four-wheel steering system.

Both share the carbon fiber monocoque frame and full carbon bodies, which reproduce designs and technical solutions successfully tested by Lamborghini in motorsport. The monolithic mudguard reinterprets that of the Essenza SCV12, as does the pronounced front splitter, with pillars designed to convey aerodynamic flows in an optimal way. At the front we find brand new light clusters, a solution also borrowed at the rear, characterized by the innovative hexagonal LED daytime running lights. On the bonnet a new reference to the Sesto Elemento thanks to the specific air intakes, as well as in the dedicated triple central exhaust with terminals in Inconel, the steel alloy derived from aeronautics. The cockpit of both cars is characterized by clean lines, with the minimalist dashboard embellished with hexagonal air vents, made with 3D printing, and the console without instruments, to emphasize the lightness of the volumes and concentrate the driver’s attention on driving pleasure. Finally, the cockpit, framed in carbon, features digital instrumentation with dedicated graphics for each of the cars.

For the Lamborghini Invincible it was chosen with the dominant red and the carbon look elements embellished with red “flakes”. The Rosso Efesto bodywork is combined with carbon sills and door profiles, just as the Rosso Mars brake calipers are framed by single-nut rims with carbon fairings, which optimize ventilation of the braking system. On the doors with the classic scissor opening, two tricolors stand out, one on each side, in a hexagonal shape; homage to the Italian flag also taken up inside the doors themselves and on the steering wheel. The passenger compartment, like the bodywork, features the contrast between Rosso Alala leathers and Nero Cosmus Alcantara, embellished with personalized embroidery in Rosso Alala and Nero Ade. The Lamborghini logo stands out on the dashboard in Rosso Efesto, the same color used for the paddles on the steering wheel. The Authentic roadster on the other hand, it boasts Titans Gray bodywork, Black Matt details and Auge Yellow livery, a color echoed in the brake calipers and in the main aerodynamic elements. Like the front splitter and the racing-derived parabolic rear wing, which optimizes aerodynamic load, flanked by the two fins. The profile is made unmistakable by the two domes with integrated roll bars, inspired by racing boats. The open-air passenger compartment showcases elegant embroideries in Giallo Taurus, in contrast on the upholstery in Nero Ade leather and Alcantara in two-tone Cosmus black and Octans gray.