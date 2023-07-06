The Ministry of Labor said, on Thursday, that applications submitted for government unemployment benefits for the first time recorded a moderate increase last week.

While a report issued by the ADP Corporation showed that the number of jobs in the private sector jumped last month, recording the largest increase since February 2022.

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of six major currencies, including the euro and the yen, rose 0.18 percent to 103.51.

And the yen rose more than 0.03 percent to 144.58 against the dollar, as concerns about the global growth prospects overshadowed risk appetite, concerns stemming from strong monetary tightening from major central banks.

The pound hit a two-week high against both the euro and the dollar, as financial markets bet the Bank of England would raise interest rates to 6.5 percent early next year.

The euro fell 0.13 percent to $1.0838.

The Australian dollar fell 0.78% to $0.6603.

And the Chinese yuan recorded in the latest transactions of 7.27177 dollars in the foreign market, after it fell about 0.4 percent in the previous session.