The dollar fell 0.5 percent to 145.46 yen. The two currencies have been witnessing fluctuations for days, as the yen rose, influenced by statements from the Central Bank of Japan, which observers considered to be inclined to tightening, before it fell again due to reports that downplayed expectations about an imminent change in monetary policy.

Tom Kenny, an economist at ANZ, said: “There has been talk about the Bank of Japan intending to raise interest rates, and there are expectations that this will happen by next week.”

High iron ore prices and a recovery in Chinese real estate stocks supported the Australian and New Zealand dollars, while there was little change in the prices of other currencies.

The New Zealand dollar rose 0.5 percent to 0.6154 percent.

The euro reached $1.0765 and the British pound reached $1.2577.

Inflation data in the United States will determine the framework for the decision that will be issued tomorrow, Wednesday, by the Federal Reserve (the US central bank).

Later in the week, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, the Bank of Norway and the Swiss National Bank are scheduled to meet, and Norway is expected to be the only one to raise rates.