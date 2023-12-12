Chivas de Guadalajara did not have the expected tournament in the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX. The Sacred Flock reached the quarterfinals, a stage in which they were eliminated by Pumas. The rojiblancos fell short of their expectations, largely due to the shortness of their squad. For the next semester, the board will seek to reinforce key areas of the team; one of the priorities is the lead.
Chivas has tried with different forwards, but still has not found an element that guarantees goals. Things could change in this winter market, as Javier Hernandez is available as a free agent. 'Chicharito' did not renew with the LA Galaxy and is waiting for offers to find out where he will continue his career.
These are five reasons why Chivas de Guadalajara should sign 'Chicharito' Hernández for Clausura 2024:
One of the advantages that Chivas would have by hiring 'Chicharito' is that the forward would automatically adapt to the team, since he knows it well. Hernández knows what Guadalajara represents, what his fans are like, what is expected of him and the responsibility he has as a player of this institution.
The red and white team has struggled to find a top-level forward after the departure of Alan Pulido. He has tried with elements such as Daniel Ríos, Ronaldo Cisneros, Ricardo Marín, José Juan Macías, among others, but none of them have lived up to expectations.
Javier Hernández would not only be a great signing for Chivas in sports but also as a brand. 'Chicharito' is one of the most popular soccer players in the history of Mexican soccer and his return to Liga MX would generate a lot of excitement among the red and white fans. Hiring him would have a great media impact.
At 35 years old, it seems that the end of Hernández's career is near. However, Hernández can still make a difference on the field and can help prepare the next players of the Sacred Flock. Who better than a former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen player to advise the youth players and help them in their progression?
The current Chivas squad has several high-level players, however, the rojiblancos do not have a figure like Tigres, América or Monterrey do. The possible arrival of 'Chicharito' would enrich the Sacred Flock in football and extra-football aspects.
