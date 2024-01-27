One of the options available to obtain a Green Card in the United States is to obtain the sponsorship of an immediate family member equal to or older than 21 years of age. who is a US citizen or legal permanent resident, that is, who already has a green card. But in that case it is necessary to fill out a series of forms and present a specific document.

U.S. citizens and permanent resident sponsors must file Form I-130, Petition for Alien Relative, with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and include a affidavit of support, a letter to accept financial responsibility from the applicant.

It should be noted that this is not a mandatory document; if the person making the request has sufficient resources for approval, it will not be necessary to have the support of a sponsor. But if this figure is needed, form I-864 must be submitted.

The United States government warns that an affidavit of support is legally enforceable, and that the sponsor's financial responsibility generally lasts until the applicant becomes a U.S. citizen or can be credited with 40 quarters of qualified work under Social Security law.

with this document a person agrees to use his or her own resources to financially support the beneficiary and his or her dependents. In that sense, in addition to completing the form, it is necessary to gather evidence that you have adequate finances to be able to support the Green Card application.

It is very important to be well informed about this type of process since Support affidavit forms vary depending on some cases, Although in all of them one of the requirements is to be of legal age and have a fixed residence in the United States.

Permanent residence can be obtained through a family member. Photo: United States Secretary of State

Obtain the Green Card through a family member

If a foreign citizen seeks to live and work legally in the United States, they require a green card. and one of the options to obtain it is through the help of an immediate family member or family member, the differences are explained by the United States Department of State.

Immediate family is when you have a close family relationship with a US citizen, for example, spouse, children or parents. In this case, residences are not limited each fiscal year.

Family Belonging is for specific, more distant family relationships between a U.S. citizen and the applicant, a category that has a limit number of submissions each fiscal year.

On the other hand, the government also clarifies that US citizens can serve as sponsors and submit petitions on behalf of someone who wants a Green Card whether it is your spouse, son or daughter, father or mother, brother or sister. However, if it is a person with permanent residence, they can only support their spouse or children who have not married.