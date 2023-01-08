Little Ryan has flashbacks and the doctors have put him in solitary confinement: he also remembers something from the previous days

As far as the conditions of the little one Ryan, the beaten child, on a physical level they are improving, now he needs time to be able to overcome the trauma of what he has experienced. The doctors decided to put him in solitary confinement, due to some flashbacks of what he experienced.

Thanks to the timely treatment of the doctors, the child at the moment seems to be out of danger. In fact, even if for now he remains hospitalized in intensive care, he manages to breathe independently.

However, from what theHandlelittle Ryan has gods these last few days flashback and of course it’s very bad. Are also nocturnal and for that, the doctors decided to put him in isolation.

The memories that the child has are not only of the day in which the events took place, but also of previous days. It will only be an interview with the investigators a reconstruct exactly what he went through.

Obviously this cannot happen in a short period. The little one to be able to overcome what happened, still needs a lot of time.

The sad story of little Ryan

The facts started last year December 19th, in a house located in a condominium in Ventimiglia. The parents had entrusted both children to the paternal grandmother and her partner.

They had done it other times too and nothing had ever happened. However, on that occasion the lady called her son to warn him that little Ryan had been found in the street, barefoot and in serious condition.

Grandma said maybe she ran over him a pirate car. But it is only a few days later that the woman’s partner, cornered by the investigators, has confessed everything. She said she hit the kid earlier with gods kicks and then with a curtain rod.

Luckily Ryan is now getting better. During a last visit from her mother, she asked her why they didn’t protected and also that he has a secret to reveal to her.

Only further investigations will shed light on the sad story.