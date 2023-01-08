As the pictures show Dazn, Gianluca Vialli was remembered with great emotion at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The minute of silence before Juventus-Udinese was also dedicated to Ernesto Castano, the defender of Juve and the national team in the 60s, who died last Thursday, with the spotlights focused only on the 22 players gathered in the circle in midfield together with the three referees . And Gianluca Pessotto also took to the field: “We are sure that tonight you are here, somewhere, among us – said the former player and now Juventus manager – many of us have come to let you know that we will never forget you and we will never stop loving you as from the first minute”. Pessotto recalled the moments lived together with Vialli at Juve: “You were a guide, locker room partner and victories, captain, friend. No one will be able to forget your irony, class and charisma, as well as tenacity. And no one will forget your emotions that you gave away with plays and goals. We will miss your smiles, we are here together in the stadium ready to embrace you as we were ready to rejoice at your prowess. Bye captain, have a good trip. We love you”.



