The desire to quickly lose weight for the New Year can lead to serious consequences for the body, including problems with the liver and gastrointestinal tract. Therapist, XFIT specialist Ekaterina Ladygina reported this on Wednesday, December 6.

He clarified that rapid weight loss always causes severe stress in the body, which in turn increases a person’s vulnerability to viruses and environmental bacteria.

In addition, with rapid weight loss, internal organs can often become displaced or lowered, especially the kidneys. The specialist emphasized that this paired organ is supported by the fat capsule and muscles, and a sharp decrease in weight deprives them of their frame, as a result of which the kidneys can drop to the level of the pelvis.

“Intestinal dysfunction may also occur, causing constipation or diarrhea. In addition, fast diets are accompanied by the breakdown of more fat cells, the utilization of which may be slowed down. This, in turn, leads to the appearance of symptoms of intoxication of the body,” Ladygina said in an interview with “Lentoy.ru“

Ladygina emphasized that doctors do not recommend rapid weight loss; the best solutions for the body are knowledge of moderation, constant adherence to proper nutrition and gradual weight loss that does not cause stress to the body.

