The EU-China duel on electric cars comes to life: the European Commission reiterates its political commitment and strategic support to further promote battery production in the EU. To this end, the Commission will provide funding of up to €3 billion, over three years, to European producers of more sustainable batteries. “This – they explain to the EU – will create significant spillover effects for the entire European battery value chain, in particular for the upstream segment, and will support the assembly of electric vehicles in Europe”.

“We want our European industry to be a leader in the green transition. By providing legal certainty on applicable rules and unprecedented financial support to European sustainable battery producers, we will strengthen the competitive advantage of our industry, with a strong value chain for batteries and electric vehicles. This is a balanced solution that protects the EU’s interests,” commented Maros Sefcovic, Executive Vice President for the Green Deal.